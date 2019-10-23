Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 28: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY,
OCTOBER 29:
Tacos w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Peas, Pineapple
WEDNESDAY,
OCTOBER 30:
Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Steamed Carrots, Buttered Bread, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY,
OCTOBER 31:
Spook-tacular Halloween Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Corn, Coleslaw, Pears
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1:
French Bread Cheese Pizza, Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Broccoli Slaw, Peaches
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY,
OCTOBER 28: NO SCHOOL-Professional Development
TUESDAY,
OCTOBER 29:
Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Taco with Doritos, Steamed Corn, Mandarin Oranges
WEDNESDAY,
OCTOBER 30:
Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Green Beans, Peaches
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Spookie Chicken Nuggets, Monster Mashed Potatoes w/ Ghoul Gravy, Eeek SideKick Slushie, Boo Biscuit (6-12)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), French Fries, Jonny Pop and Dried Fruit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.