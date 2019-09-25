School Lunches

School Lunches for Week of Sept. 30, 2019

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12-   

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

MONDAY, SEPT. 30:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hamburger (cheese optional) (K-12) or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12)

TUESDAY, OCT. 1:

Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, Diced Pears, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup

WEDNESDAY,  OCT. 2:     Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12) Steamed Peas, Applesauce Cup

THURSDAY, OCT. 3:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-

5), Pizza (6-12), Caesar Salad, Fresh Fruit

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Noodles, Broccoli, Peaches, Garlic Toast

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPT. 30:

Sloppy Joes w/Bun, French Fries, Coleslaw, Mandarin Oranges

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1:

Chicken Fajitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Peas & Carrots, Pears

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2:

Pizza, Grilled Cheese, Potato Salad, Corn, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, OCT. 3:

Taco-In-A-Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Steamed Carrots, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4:

Hot Dog w/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Steamed Broccoli, Peaches