Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12-
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
MONDAY, SEPT. 30:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger (cheese optional) (K-12) or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12)
TUESDAY, OCT. 1:
Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, Diced Pears, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2: Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12) Steamed Peas, Applesauce Cup
THURSDAY, OCT. 3:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-
5), Pizza (6-12), Caesar Salad, Fresh Fruit
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Noodles, Broccoli, Peaches, Garlic Toast
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPT. 30:
Sloppy Joes w/Bun, French Fries, Coleslaw, Mandarin Oranges
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1:
Chicken Fajitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Peas & Carrots, Pears
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2:
Pizza, Grilled Cheese, Potato Salad, Corn, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, OCT. 3:
Taco-In-A-Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Steamed Carrots, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4:
Hot Dog w/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Steamed Broccoli, Peaches
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.