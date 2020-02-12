school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18:
Taco In A Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Peas, Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19:
Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Buttered Bread, Peaches
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli Salad, Pineapple
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21:
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17:NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18:
Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Taco with Doritos, Steamed Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19:
Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Green Beans, Peaches
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Spaghetti, Bosco Stick, Caesar Salad, Diced Pears
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), French Fries, Oranges Wedges with Grapes, Baked Chips (6-12)
