School Menus

School Menus for the week of September 27, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:  

Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Corn, Pears

    

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:

Fish Sticks, Boiled Potatoes, Green Beans, Coleslaw, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:

Pancake w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Hashbrown, Spinach w/ Ranch, Strawberries and Peaches

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:

Beef and Gravy w/ Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Dinner Roll, Broccoli Salad, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1:

Beef Dippers, Mashed Potatoes, Dinner Roll, Cooked Broccoli, Pineapple

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt

Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Deli Sandwich

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:  

 Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Cheeseburger, French Fries, Mandarin Oranges, Baked Chips (6-12)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Walking Taco and Black Bean Salsa, Steamed Corn, Applesauce, Cookie

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:

Breakfast: Biscuits and Gravy, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Teriyaki Dippers with Buttered Noodles, Green Peas, Diced Pears, Muffin (6-12)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice, Fresh Vegetables OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Hot Dog and Chili, Potato Wedges, Apple Slices with Caramel

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1:

Breakfast: Donut with Potao Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal

Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup, String Cheese, Caesar Salad, Baked Apples, Dinner Roll and Crackers

Lunch: French Bread Pizza & Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Peaches, Ice Cream Sandwich