School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:
Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Corn, Pears
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:
Fish Sticks, Boiled Potatoes, Green Beans, Coleslaw, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:
Pancake w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Hashbrown, Spinach w/ Ranch, Strawberries and Peaches
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:
Beef and Gravy w/ Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Dinner Roll, Broccoli Salad, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1:
Beef Dippers, Mashed Potatoes, Dinner Roll, Cooked Broccoli, Pineapple
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt
Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Deli Sandwich
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French Fries, Mandarin Oranges, Baked Chips (6-12)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Walking Taco and Black Bean Salsa, Steamed Corn, Applesauce, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Gravy, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Teriyaki Dippers with Buttered Noodles, Green Peas, Diced Pears, Muffin (6-12)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice, Fresh Vegetables OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Hot Dog and Chili, Potato Wedges, Apple Slices with Caramel
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1:
Breakfast: Donut with Potao Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal
Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup, String Cheese, Caesar Salad, Baked Apples, Dinner Roll and Crackers
Lunch: French Bread Pizza & Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Peaches, Ice Cream Sandwich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.