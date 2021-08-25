School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, AUGUST 30:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Pears
TUESDAY, AUGUST 31:
Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa and Sour Cream, Tater Tots, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:
Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Peas, Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:
Sloppy Joes w/ Bun, French Fries, Corn, Applesauce
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Sliced Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Cucumber Slices, Peaches
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt
Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Deli Sandwich
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, AUGUST 30:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Cheeseburger, French Fries, Mandarin Oranges, Baked Chips (6-12)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 31:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Walking Taco and Black Bean Salsa, Steamed Corn, Applesauce, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Gravy, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken with Buttered Noodles; Roll (6-12) Green Peas, Diced Pears
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice, Fresh Vegetables OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Hot Dog and Chili, Potato Wedges, Apple Slices with Caramel
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal
Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup and Crackers, String Cheese, Caesar Salad, Seasonal Fresh Fruit (6-12 Roll)
