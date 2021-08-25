School Menus

School Menus for the week of August 30, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, AUGUST 30:  

Hamburger w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Pears    

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31:

Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa and Sour Cream, Tater Tots, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Peas, Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

Sloppy Joes w/ Bun, French Fries, Corn, Applesauce

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Sliced Tomatoes, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Cucumber Slices, Peaches

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt

Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Deli Sandwich

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, AUGUST 30:  

 Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Cheeseburger, French Fries, Mandarin Oranges, Baked Chips (6-12)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Walking Taco and Black Bean Salsa, Steamed Corn, Applesauce, Cookie

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

Breakfast: Biscuits and Gravy, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken with Buttered Noodles; Roll (6-12) Green Peas, Diced Pears

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice, Fresh Vegetables OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Hot Dog and Chili, Potato Wedges, Apple Slices with Caramel

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal

Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup and Crackers, String Cheese, Caesar Salad, Seasonal Fresh Fruit (6-12 Roll)