School Menus for the week of April 19, 2021

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, APRIL 19:  

Hamburger w/ Bun, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Pears    

TUESDAY, APRIL 20:

Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Diced Tomatoes, Peas, Pineapple

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21:

Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Corn, Spinach w/ Ranch, Peaches

THURSDAY, APRIL 22:

Breaded Cheese Stick w/ Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, APRIL 23:

Crispito, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Green Beans, Oranges

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.

MONDAY, APRIL 19:  

 Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Max Sticks (K-5) Pizza with Bosco Stick (6-12), Caesar Salad, Juice Cup, Rice Krispie Treat

TUESDAY, APRIL 20:

Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Tater Tots, Apple Slices, Donut Holes

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Peaches, Dinner Roll

THURSDAY, APRIL 22:

Breakfast: Snack N Waffle, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Teriyaki Dippers, Butter Noodles, Sugar Snap Peas, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, APRIL 23:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit