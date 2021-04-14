school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, APRIL 19:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Potato Wedges, Baked Beans, Pears
TUESDAY, APRIL 20:
Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Diced Tomatoes, Peas, Pineapple
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21:
Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Corn, Spinach w/ Ranch, Peaches
THURSDAY, APRIL 22:
Breaded Cheese Stick w/ Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, APRIL 23:
Crispito, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Green Beans, Oranges
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, APRIL 19:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Sticks (K-5) Pizza with Bosco Stick (6-12), Caesar Salad, Juice Cup, Rice Krispie Treat
TUESDAY, APRIL 20:
Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Tater Tots, Apple Slices, Donut Holes
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Peaches, Dinner Roll
THURSDAY, APRIL 22:
Breakfast: Snack N Waffle, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Teriyaki Dippers, Butter Noodles, Sugar Snap Peas, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, APRIL 23:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pulled Pork, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Fresh Fruit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.