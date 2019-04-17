Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, APRIL 22:
Breakfast: Assorted Mini’s, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pancake on a Stick w/ Syrup, Roasted Potatoes, Juice Cup, Yogurt and Granola
TUESDAY, APRIL 23:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito w/ Cheese Sauce, Baja Steamed Corn, Baked Apples
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24: Early Out 1:20 pm
Breakfast: Mini Cinnis, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty, Potato Wedges, Diced Peaches and Pears
THURSDAY, APRIL 25:
Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Smoothie and Juice
Lunch: Goulash, Caesar Salad, Orange Smiles with Kiwi, Dinner Roll
FRIDAY, APRIL 26:
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie, Baked Chips
Marquette
CATHOLIC
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, APRIL 22:
Sausage & Egg Breakfast Sandwich, Tater Tots, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Orange Slices
TUESDAY, APRIL 23:
Pizza Burger w/ Bun, Green Beans, Cucumbers, Pineapple
WEDNESDAY,
APRIL 24:
Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches
THURSDAY, APRIL 25:
Beef & Gravy Over Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Buttered Bread, Pears
FRIDAY, APRIL 26:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Corn, Coleslaw, Pumpkin Bar, Bananas
