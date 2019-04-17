school menu
Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

Menu subject to change.  

MONDAY, APRIL 22:

Breakfast: Assorted Mini’s, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pancake on a Stick w/ Syrup, Roasted Potatoes, Juice Cup, Yogurt and Granola

TUESDAY, APRIL 23:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito w/ Cheese Sauce, Baja Steamed Corn, Baked Apples

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24: Early Out 1:20 pm

Breakfast: Mini Cinnis, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty, Potato Wedges, Diced Peaches and Pears

THURSDAY, APRIL 25:

Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Smoothie and Juice

Lunch: Goulash, Caesar Salad, Orange Smiles with Kiwi, Dinner Roll

FRIDAY, APRIL 26:

Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie, Baked Chips

Marquette

CATHOLIC

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, APRIL 22:

Sausage & Egg Breakfast Sandwich, Tater Tots, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Orange Slices

TUESDAY, APRIL 23:

Pizza Burger w/ Bun, Green Beans, Cucumbers, Pineapple

WEDNESDAY,

APRIL 24:

Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches

THURSDAY, APRIL 25:

Beef & Gravy Over Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Buttered Bread, Pears

FRIDAY, APRIL 26:

Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Corn, Coleslaw, Pumpkin Bar, Bananas

    