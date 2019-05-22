School Menus

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
MONDAY, MAY 27: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, MAY 28:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza, Steamed Vegetables, Assorted Fruit
WEDNESDAY,
MAY 29:
Breakfast: Assorted Mini’s, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Apple Slices
THURSDAY, MAY 30:
Breakfast: You Pick It Breakfast, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Rib Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Assorted Fruit, Cookie
FRIDAY, MAY 31: No Alternate Today
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hot dog on Bun with Chips, Baked Beans, Ice Cream and Fresh Fruit
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MAY 27: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, MAY 28:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Broccoli Salad, Pineapple
WEDNESDAY, MAY 29:
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread Stick, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, MAY 30:
Nacho w/ Cheese and Meat Sauce, Salsa, Spinach w/ Ranch, Pears
FRIDAY, MAY 31:
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Tater Tots, Baby Carrots and Celery w/ Ranch, Applesauce, Oatmeal, Chocolate Chip Cake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.