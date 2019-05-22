School Menus
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

MONDAY, MAY 27: NO SCHOOL

TUESDAY, MAY 28:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza, Steamed Vegetables, Assorted Fruit

WEDNESDAY,

MAY 29:

Breakfast: Assorted Mini’s, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Apple Slices

THURSDAY, MAY 30:

Breakfast: You Pick It Breakfast, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: BBQ Rib Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

FRIDAY, MAY 31: No Alternate Today

Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hot dog on Bun with Chips, Baked Beans, Ice Cream and Fresh Fruit

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MAY 27: NO SCHOOL

TUESDAY, MAY 28:

Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Broccoli Salad, Pineapple

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29:

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread Stick, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, MAY 30:

Nacho w/ Cheese and Meat Sauce, Salsa, Spinach w/ Ranch, Pears

FRIDAY, MAY 31:

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Tater Tots, Baby Carrots and Celery w/ Ranch, Applesauce, Oatmeal, Chocolate Chip Cake