School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, JANUARY 25:
Hot Dog w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges
TUESDAY, JANUARY 26:
Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa & Refried Beans, Corn, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27:
Grilled Chicken w/ Bun, Buttered Noodles, Coleslaw, Pineapple
THURSDAY, JANUARY 28:
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Peas and Carrots, Garlic Bread, Applesauce
FRIDAY, JANUARY 29:
Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese & Diced Tomatoes, Green Beans, Pears
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and String Cheese
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Sunbutter and Jelly Sandwich and String Cheese
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Ham Chef Salad
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Breaded Chicken Chef Salad
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, JANUARY 25:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit & Juice
Lunch: Chicken Dummies, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Applesauce, Animal Crackers
TUESDAY, JANUARY 26:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Spaghetti, Green Beans, Grapes, Garlic Toast
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27:
Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit & Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers, Steamed Broccoli, Baked Apples, Cottage Cheese
THURSDAY, JANUARY 28:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box
Lunch: Chocolate Chip Waffles (K-5) French Toast Sticks (6-12), Egg Patty, Roasted Potatoes, Banana and Juice Cup
FRIDAY, JANUARY 29:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Rib, Baked Beans and Coleslaw, Pineapple, Baked Chips (6-12)
