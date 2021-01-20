School Menus

For the Week of January 25, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, JANUARY 25:  

Hot Dog w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges    

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26:

Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa & Refried Beans, Corn, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27:

Grilled Chicken w/ Bun, Buttered Noodles, Coleslaw, Pineapple

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28:

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Peas and Carrots, Garlic Bread, Applesauce

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29:

Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese & Diced Tomatoes, Green Beans, Pears

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and String Cheese

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Sunbutter and Jelly Sandwich and String Cheese

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Ham Chef Salad

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Breaded Chicken Chef Salad

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  

MONDAY, JANUARY 25:  

 Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit & Juice

Lunch: Chicken Dummies, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Applesauce, Animal Crackers

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Spaghetti, Green Beans, Grapes, Garlic Toast

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27:

Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit & Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers, Steamed Broccoli, Baked Apples, Cottage Cheese

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box

Lunch: Chocolate Chip Waffles (K-5) French Toast Sticks (6-12), Egg Patty, Roasted Potatoes, Banana and Juice Cup

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: BBQ Rib, Baked Beans and Coleslaw, Pineapple, Baked Chips (6-12)