School Menu

Week of October 26, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26:  

Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit and Medley Juice

    Lunch: Goulash and Garlic Stick, Caesar Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Cheese Cubes

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks & Yogurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Tacos w/ Lettuce and Cheese, Refried Beans, Baked Apples, Animal Crackers

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28: Early Out Elem 1:10/HS 1:20 Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Cheeseburger, French Fries, Peach Cup, Baked Chips (6-12)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29:

Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Toast with Syrup, Sausage Patty, Roasted Potatoes, Juice Cup

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch:    Bat Cheese Bites with Magic Marinara, Candy Corn Sweet Corn, Ghoul Grapes, Count Chocula Pudding

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26:  Breaded Cheese w/ Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetable, Mandarin Oranges

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27:

Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese and Salsa, Refried Beans, Pears

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28:

Goulash, Dinner Roll, Corn, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peaches

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29:

French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Sausage, Hash Brown Patty, Orange

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30:

Grilled Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Peas, Potato Wedges, Spinach w/ Ranch, Mixed Fruit