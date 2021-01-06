School Menus

For the week of January 11, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, JANUARY 11:  

Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Mixed Fruit    

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12:

Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Buttered Bread, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13:

Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Corn, Cucumbers, Peaches

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14:

Chili w/ Crackers, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Baby Carrots, Garlic Bread Stick, Pineapple

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15:

French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Pears

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, JANUARY 11:  

Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty, Baked Beans, Capri Juice, Granola Bar (6-12)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Taco, Potato Coins, Applesauce Cup, Corn Muffin (6-12)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Peaches, Spring Salad

THURSDAY, JANUARY 14:

Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pork Tenderloin, Cheesy Potato Wedges, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, JANUARY 15:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Au Gratin Potatoes, Banana and Dried Fruit