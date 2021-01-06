School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, JANUARY 11:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Mixed Fruit
TUESDAY, JANUARY 12:
Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Carrots, Buttered Bread, Applesauce
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13:
Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Corn, Cucumbers, Peaches
THURSDAY, JANUARY 14:
Chili w/ Crackers, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Baby Carrots, Garlic Bread Stick, Pineapple
FRIDAY, JANUARY 15:
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Pears
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, JANUARY 11:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty, Baked Beans, Capri Juice, Granola Bar (6-12)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 12:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Taco, Potato Coins, Applesauce Cup, Corn Muffin (6-12)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Peaches, Spring Salad
THURSDAY, JANUARY 14:
Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pork Tenderloin, Cheesy Potato Wedges, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, JANUARY 15:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Au Gratin Potatoes, Banana and Dried Fruit
