Bellevue
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
MONDAY, APRIL 8:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Mini Corn Puppies, Green Beans, Apple Slices, Corn Muffin (6-12)
TUESDAY, APRIL 9:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Peaches, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10: Early Out 1:20 pm
Breakfast: Omelets and Toast, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, California Blend Vegetables, Raisels
THURSDAY, APRIL 11:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Breadstick, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears
FRIDAY, APRIL 12:
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Baked Beans, Capri Juice Pouch
Marquette
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée.
MONDAY, APRIL 8:
Ham & Cheese Sandwiches, Boiled Potatoes, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges
TUESDAY, APRIL 9:
Tacos w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Peas & Carrots, Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY., APRIL 10:
Chicken Parmesan, Buttered Noodles, Corn, Pineapple
THURSDAY, APRIL 11:
Mini Corn Dogs, Broccoli w/ Cheese, Coleslaw, Pears
FRIDAY, APRIL 12:
French Bread Cheese Pizza, Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Peaches
