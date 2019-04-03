School menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

MONDAY, APRIL 8:

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Mini Corn Puppies, Green Beans, Apple Slices, Corn Muffin (6-12)

TUESDAY, APRIL 9:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Peaches, Cookie

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10: Early Out 1:20 pm

Breakfast: Omelets and Toast, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, California Blend Vegetables, Raisels

THURSDAY, APRIL 11:

Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Breadstick, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears

FRIDAY, APRIL 12:

Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Baked Beans, Capri Juice Pouch

Marquette

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée.

MONDAY, APRIL 8:

Ham & Cheese Sandwiches, Boiled Potatoes, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges

TUESDAY, APRIL 9:

Tacos w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Peas & Carrots, Mixed Fruit

WEDNESDAY., APRIL 10:

Chicken Parmesan, Buttered Noodles, Corn, Pineapple

THURSDAY, APRIL 11:

Mini Corn Dogs, Broccoli w/ Cheese, Coleslaw, Pears

FRIDAY, APRIL 12:

French Bread Cheese Pizza, Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Peaches