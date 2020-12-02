school menus

School Menus for the week of December 7, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7:  

Cheese Omelet, Sausage Patty, Hash Rounds, Strawberries

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8:

Tacos w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Corn, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9:

Hot Dog w/ Bun, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetable, Coleslaw, Bananas

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10:

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Sweet Potato Fries, Peaches

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11:

Orange Chicken, Brown Rice, Peas and Carrots, Pears

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7:  

Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Capri Juice, Granola Bar 6-12

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Taco, Refried Beans, Baked Apples, Cookie

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9: Early Out-Elem. 1:10 HS 1:20

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Vegetable Medley, Strawberry Cup

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10:

Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: BBQ Rib, Cheesy Potato Wedges, Blueberries and Orange Slices, Baked Chips 6-12

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers, Caesar Salad, Banana and Apple Slices