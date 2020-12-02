school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 7:
Cheese Omelet, Sausage Patty, Hash Rounds, Strawberries
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8:
Tacos w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Corn, Applesauce
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9:
Hot Dog w/ Bun, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetable, Coleslaw, Bananas
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10:
Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Sweet Potato Fries, Peaches
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11:
Orange Chicken, Brown Rice, Peas and Carrots, Pears
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 7:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Capri Juice, Granola Bar 6-12
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Taco, Refried Beans, Baked Apples, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9: Early Out-Elem. 1:10 HS 1:20
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Vegetable Medley, Strawberry Cup
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10:
Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Rib, Cheesy Potato Wedges, Blueberries and Orange Slices, Baked Chips 6-12
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers, Caesar Salad, Banana and Apple Slices
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.