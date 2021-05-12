School Menus

School Menus for the week of May 17, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MAY 17:  

Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Pears    

TUESDAY, MAY 18:

Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomato, Sour Cream, Green Beans, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19:

Orange Chicken, Brown Rice, Peas and Carrots, Pineapple

THURSDAY, MAY 20:

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Broccoli, Garlic Bread Stick, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, MAY 21:

Chicken Patty, Cheesy Potatoes, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Strawberries, Cake

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, MAY 17:  

 Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Bacon, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Jonny Pop and Dried Fruit, Teddy Grahams (6-12)

TUESDAY, MAY 18:

Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Soft Shell Beef Taco, Corn, Sliced Pears, Donut Holes

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Wild Mike Bites with Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY, MAY 20:

Breakfast: Snack N Waffle, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Ham and Cheese Sub, Baked Beans, Apple Slices or Banana, Baked Chips

FRIDAY, MAY 21:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Toast Sticks, Yogurt, Roasted Potatoes, Juice Cup