The Bellevue School District has changed its meal system days during the Covid-19 closure.
Starting this week, the school is serving meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday only.
District leaders also encourage families to utilize the various community food cupboards in town, including the one located in the high school parking lot.
If your family is in need of food, please contact the school to access the Kids that Kare food pantry operated by the Bellevue Big program.
The Bellevue Bread Basket at the lower level of the senior center is also open each third Thursday of the month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.