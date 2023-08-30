Three incumbent school board members are expected to seek re-election to the Bellevue School Board this fall.
The seats of Marty Ploessl, Janet Sieverding and Matt Wedeking are up for re-election, but challengers may now file to run for one of the three open positions.
The candidate filing period opened this week for people interested in running for school board seats in Iowa. The deadline to file nomination papers with the school board secretary is 5 p.m. Sept. 21.
Interested individuals must complete a petition and have it signed by eligible voters who live in the school district they seek to represent (at least 1% of the number of registered voters in the district or 50, whichever is less, and at least 10 signatures for districts with less than 1,000 registered voters). The affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition are available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov.
Candidates also can pick up information on filing from the school board secretary. They must file a notarized petition of eligibility and a petition including the signatures of 1% of eligible voters (or a minimum of 10).
People eligible to vote may pre-register Oct. 23. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Seats up for election in other area school boards include:
Andrew: Shauna Barton, Courtney Veach and Jillian Rockwell
Easton Valley: Matthew Franzen, District 1; Linda Skoff, District 2; Jennifer Weber, at-large
EICC District: Kendra Beck, Director District VII; Bill Vetter, DeWitt Director District V
As reported previously in the Herald-Leader, two seats on the Bellevue City Council, as well as the Mayor’s position will also be up for election this fall. Those interested in running for any of the open positions can pick up nomination papers now.
Open seats include those of councilman Tim Roth and his twin brother, councilman Tom Roth.
The position of Mayor, currently being served by Roger Michels, is also up for election. Michels was originally appointed five years ago to fill out the term of former Mayor Chris Roling, and was officially re-elected as Bellevue Mayor in 2019.
Both Tim and Tom Roth, who have served in city leadership positions for several terms each over the decades, have indicated they will not run for re-election this cycle. It is not yet known if Michels will run again for Mayor.
Current council members that are not up for re-election include Lyn Medinger, Jayden Scheckel and Nic Kueter.
Nomination papers and instructions for all open positions in the city of Bellevue may be picked up at the Jackson County Auditor’s Office at the courthouse in Maquoketa.
The candidate filing period for all city offices is Aug. 28 through Sept. 21. Interested individuals must complete a petition and have it signed by eligible voters who live in the area they seek to represent (at least 25 signatures in towns of 3,500 or more, at least 10 signatures in towns of 100-3,499).
Applicants for city council must be 18 or older and a resident of Bellevue. The election is Nov. 7, held jointly with local school board elections.
Interested individuals must complete a petition and have it signed by eligible voters who live in the area they seek to represent (at least 25 signatures in towns of 3,500 or more, at least 10 signatures in towns of 100-3,499). The affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition are available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov.
Applicants for city council or mayor must be 18 or older and a resident of the town in which they seek a seat.
Terms of remaining Maquoketa council members Josh Collister, Cory Simonson and Richard Rickerl expire at the end of 2025.
Other city council and mayoral seats up for election in Jackson County:
Andrew: Mayor Mike Roeder; councilmen Marcella Rowan and one vacancy
La Motte: Councilmen Jayson Haynes and Steve Nemmers
Miles: Mayor Daniel Ernst; Councilmen Renee Lawrence and Michael Leamy
Preston: Mayor Tyler Sieverding; Councilmen Jason Thomson and Richard Petersen
Sabula: Mayor Troy Hansen; Councilmen Jim Phillips, Henry Kramer, and Dave Ward
Spragueville: Mayor Caroline Bredekamp; Councilmen Sandy Beck, Travis Kieffer, Don Roling, Landon Ruchotzke and Todd Simmons
Springbrook: Mayor James Portz; Councilmen Carolyn Bies and Michael Griffin
St. Donatus: Mayor Ron Hilkin; Councilmen Tracy Benson, Pat Gregorich, Ed Pickel, and James Roling
Zwingle: Mayor Helen Brown; Councilmen Ali Chapman, Shane Chapman, Joan Kunde, Ashley Meyer and Tim Stierman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.