Patrons of the Bellevue Community School District will pay a few cents less per $1,000 valuation in property taxes under the newly proposed 2021-22 budget for the local school district.
A public hearing for the new numbers was conducted and approved by the Bellevue School Board last week.
Out of the $17 million annual budget, the new tax rate will decrease from 10.8840 to 10.8732 for a reduction of just over 1 cent per $1,000 in assessed value.
According to Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer, student enrollment is up, as are valuations, which accounts for part of the reduction in taxes.
“The district is focused on working with our taxpayers to be fiscally responsible in all ways. COVID-19 has impacted our stakeholders in many ways, and the board is extremely aware of this effect for both the present and its future impact as well,” said Meyer. “While still providing for our students, we also want to make sure that we are utilizing funds in the most effective manner and saving money whenever we can while still providing the best programs and best facilities and learning environments for our students during the COVID-19 school year and beyond.”
Meyer also noted that tax rates for Bellevue remain significantly less for local residents than nearly all neighboring schools, based on past data.
Below are tax rate trends for the Bellevue Community School District over the last several years. Once again property tax rates will be lowered for residents. Below is a trend of our tax rates from FY16 until now, with the projected FY22 tax rate included:
FY16 12.2979
FY17 12.2942
FY18 12.1923
FY19 12.1619
FY20 11.7808
FY21 10.8840
FY22 10.8732
“The district has strived to maintain appropriate funding for education programs and student learning, and has a strong financial standing at this time with unspent budget authority. Although this year our enrollment decreased (somewhat impacted by COVID-19), and as a result our funding for next year was also reduced from the state as funding for schools (and allowable tax revenue) is determined by the enrollment of the school the prior year,” concluded Meyer, “Yet, the district is still dedicated to providing low tax rates to our stakeholders. As a whole, the Bellevue CSD and the Board of Education has the lowest tax rate (if not the lowest) in our area over the last several years.”
