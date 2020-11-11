The Iowa Federation of Women's Clubs, GFWC/Iowa is pleased to sponsor several scholarships.
* The Lucille Miller Memorial Music Scholarship is for $1,000 for a graduating senior who plans on studying music and attending a four-year college or university in Iowa.
* The GFWC/Iowa Scholarship is $1,000 awarded to a senior attending an accredited four-year Iowa college or university.
* The Community College Scholarship is worth $500 and is open to a graduating high school senior who will be enrolled in a 2-year accredited Iowa community college or technical school or other comparable accreditation / certification program.
Applications for the three above-mentioned scholarships are available from guidance counselors at Maquoketa, Bellevue Marquette, Bellevue Public and Easton Valley High Schools. Completed applications must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2021.
* The Phyllis Hughes Memorial Scholarship is open to a woman from Iowa who is studying law at the University of Iowa, Drake University or Marquette University in Wisconsin. This is a $1,000 scholarship. Contact Lisa Gottschalk at 563-542-2176 for application information.
* GFWC/Iowa Music Campships available. The music campships are available for interested 8th - 12th grade music students (must have graduated from the 7th grade before attending the camp). Campships are awarded in the amount of the cost of the camp up to $400. These awards can be applied toward tuition and room and board at a summer music camp within Iowa. Award recipients are responsible for the balance of their costs.
Applications for Music Campships can be obtained in the music departments at Maquoketa Middle and High Schools, Andrew, Easton Valley, Bellevue Marquette and Bellevue Public. Completed applications must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2021.
The Maquoketa Woman's Club is part of the GFWC and is a sponsor of these scholarships. Contact Lisa Gottschalk at 563-542-2176 for more information.
