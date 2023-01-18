Scholarship applications from the Community Foundation of Jackson County are now available to students at six local high schools: Maquoketa, Easton Valley, Bellevue, Marquette Catholic, Northeast and Midland. Students should apply at dbqfoundation.org/jacksonscholarships by March 1.
Last year, the Community Foundation awarded almost $150,000 to local students.
The emphasis many scholarships place on students’ skills, abilities and involvement in the community is key. “Investing in our youth helps build stronger communities of engaged people who are maximizing their potential,” says Lori Loch, executive director of the Community Foundation. “Jackson County residents recognize the importance of giving back and supporting youth, and have been very generous in establishing numerous scholarships that allow us to do so.”
The Foundation offers scholarships through its endowment funds, which are invested permanently and provide annual payouts forever, ensuring Jackson County youth are supported for generations to come. This is one of many ways the Foundation works with donors to remove barriers for children, along with supporting initiatives like Vision To Learn and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.
“The Foundation connects donors with the greatest needs in our community,” says Loch. “We offer many opportunities to improve quality of life by addressing an array of local issues.” To learn more about how you can establish a fund or make a gift that impacts your community, contact Loch at 563-588-2700 or email lori@dbqfoundation.org.
