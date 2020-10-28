Mary and Gary Schmidt of Preston celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Sunday September 13, 2020 with a private family mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston, IA followed by a private family dinner at the Preston Fire Station. The former Mary Ellen Budde, married Gary Schmidt on September 12, 1970 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston, IA.
The couple have been active church members at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Preston running the Gift Shop for many years, Eucharistic Ministers, Parish Council, CEW and Finance Committee. Members of the Spragueville Legion & Auxiliary, Preston Fire Department and Auxiliary, Scoutmasters for Preston Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, Members of Preston Girl Scouts, Members of Ikes Club and active in CEW- Christian Experience Weekend.
The couple have proudly and lovingly raised ten children: Angela (James) Cocayne, Julie Schmidt, Lynette (Nick) Elliott, Kevin (Jennifer) Schmidt, Mark (Maame) Schmidt, Matthew (Brett) Schmidt, Christina (Steve) Schreiber, Carla (Joseph) Holloway, Kelsey (fiancé Holly) Schmidt and Lucas Schmidt. Also sharing their love with grandchildren: Nizhonia, Dawson, Payton, Elijah, Carter, Lily, Nora, Annabelle, Naomi, Barima Brafo and Baby Holloway due December 1, 2020. The couple lovingly remembers their son, Ronald Joseph Schmidt, who passed away at one month old in 1976.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.