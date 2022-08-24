Jackson County will see at least three new employees this summer.
The county Board of Supervisors recently approved hiring Jayden Scheckel of Bellevue as assistant county engineer at an annual salary of $90,000 and benefits as negotiated.
During his appearance via Zoom Aug. 9, Scheckel expressed appreciation and said he is glad to be starting Aug. 29.
After County Engineer David Dryer resigned effective June 3, Jackson County entered into an agreement with Clinton County to share the services of Clinton County Engineer Todd Kinney. The two counties are continuing this arrangement on a year-to-year basis.
During this process, Mike Clausing, who is the assistant to the Jackson County engineer, indicated that he plans to retire in about the next year.
On Aug. 2, the Jackson supervisors created two assistant county engineer positions. Human Resources Administrator Becki Chapin said she hopes to hire a second assistant soon.
Chapin and the board said they are optimistic that hiring two assistants will ease the transition of Clausing’s pending retirement, Dryer’s resignation, and Kinney’s interim arrangement.
The supervisors said they still plan to hire a full-time Jackson County engineer.
The supervisors also hired Dennis Glaser of Maquoketa for part-time cleaning in the courthouse. He will work 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. five days each week at a rate of $15 per hour. Glaser will work under the supervision of the Human Resources Office.
The board also created a position which it doesn’t expect will last too long.
Supervisors agreed to hire Shauna Ryan as a temporary law clerk at the rate of $36.32 per hour. She began work on Aug. 10 in the Jackson County Attorney’s Office.
Ryan will assume the role of assistant county attorney after her law license is transferred to Iowa. She currently has a license to practice law in Minnesota and has recently moved to Bellevue.
In other Board of Supervisors news:
• In their continuing effort to support pioneer cemeteries in Jackson County, the supervisors recently opened bids for tree and brush removal at a county cemetery.
No action was taken, but one bid was substantially lower — almost half. Pioneer cemetery commissioners and supervisors will review the bids for work at Codfish Hollow Cemetery and were expected to award the bid at their Aug. 16 meeting.
• Kinney submitted a voucher for final payment on the 150th Street paving project. This paid to pave the road from Teters Bridge over the Maquoketa River west to Iron Hill on the Caves Road. The original estimate was $1.01 million but surpassed the cost by about $74,000. All three supervisors expressed their appreciation that this project “finally got done.”
• Kinney asked the supervisors sign a resolution to join other counties in an application with other Iowa counties for a Safe Streets & Roads For All (SS4A) grant.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, SS4A grant program provides funds to support planning, infrastructure, behavioral, and operational initiatives to prevent death and serious injury on roads and streets involving all road users.
Nationally, $1 billion dollars will be available in each of the next five years.
Jackson County must approve a road safety plan before any money is available. Kinney said that chances of receiving the money are more favorable when many counties combine their applications.
Funding is open through Sept. 15. Recipients are expected to contribute at least 20% funding match.
“It’s a mess.”
For the second week in a row, on Aug. 2 Jackson County officials made that comment when talking about some ongoing zoning and health considerations for housing projects.
In only her first month on the job, Jackson County Zoning Administrator Lori Roling posted a notice on a home being built near the Bellevue golf course. The notice stated that construction must cease until permits for sewer and water are applied for. As of Aug. 11, both applications had been submitted and the notice was lifted.
Also during the Aug. 2 meeting, Jackson County Health Administrator Elizabeth Townsend told the board of supervisors that she plans to spend a few days looking around the Green Island area. She wants to look at some water-quality issues firsthand so she can help residents better understand some of the well and septic situations which may be affecting their health and wellbeing.
Both women acknowledge that rules and regulations affecting building, buying, or selling a home can be difficult to navigate. They said they are always interested in helping residents with any concerns that arise. Roling emphasized that anyone planning to build a home or other building should consult with county zoning or health officials who are best able to advise residents about county regulations.
• Jackson County Treasurer Beth Gerlach appeared before the supervisors with her semi-annual treasurer’s report. She noted that her office used multiple methods to check and recheck all county fund totals to ensure all funds are accounted for and balance.
• County Auditor Alisa Smith reminded the board that another $1.88 million dollars will be available to Jackson County from the American Rescue Plan Act, the third act passed by Congress to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county must look its priority list and finalize some decisions, the supervisors said.
• The board appointed Barb Kass to the Jackson County Historic Preservation Commission. Kass appeared on Zoom and said she is happy to be part of the organization.
• The supervisors approved an agreement and letter of commitment with East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA), which will apply for a HUD Lead Paint grant on the county’s behalf.
The Lead Paint and Healthy Homes program utilizes federal funds to provide financial assistance of up to $25,000 per home and is available to low- and moderate-income homeowners and rental property owners to reduce lead-based paint hazards in homes with young children.
Eligibility for this program is based on household income and the presence of a child under age 6 who lives in the home or visits the home on a frequent basis.
Lead poisoning remains a significant health concern for young children and adults because elevated lead levels in the blood can harm a child's central nervous system and are associated with reduced IQ, behavioral problems, and learning disabilities.
