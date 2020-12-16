Young Maverick Scheckel put the hammer down on a big buck last week, but according to his father, J.J. Scheckel, that wasn’t the best part of the story.
The young Scheckel was hunting with Dean Sieverding on the Sieverding property when the buck showed up. Sieverding could have easily taken the shot on this once-in-a-lifetime deer that he had been chasing for the past three years, but instead, he gave young Scheckel the opportunity.
Maverick’s gun, however, jammed and so Dean gave his own personal gun to the young hunter, put him on his lap and let him take the shot.
“They just don’t make any better people than Dean and the great group of guys Maverick hunts with,” said father J.J. Scheckel. “They would rather see others succeed than themselves - and that speaks volumes about character. I hope that is a lesson Maverick ultimately sees and comes away with from the experience.”
