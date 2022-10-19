With less than three weeks left until the general election, a Maquoketa native has waged a write-in campaign for supervisor.
Ralph Saunders, 73, announced last week that he’s running for the District 3 Jackson County supervisor seat. District 3 encompasses South Fork Township south of the Maquoketa River, including the city of Maquoketa.
Jack Willey currently holds the seat but in 2021 said he would not seek re-election. At that time, Maquoketa chiropractor and former mayor Don Schwenker publicly announced that he would run for the county position.
His motivations for running, Saunders said, are public choice and necessary change.
“I think competition is good and Don had no one running against him, and the people of the county and Maquoketa needed to have a choice,” Saunders explained.
County roads and public safety factor into his campaign as well.
“I want to make our county roads safe,” he said. After living on Myatt Drive much of his life and recalling a jogger killed on the road there decades ago, Saunders said the county’s roads need to be improved on and many crests reduced. “All of those hills out there, not one has been touched in all my years.”
He said he hasn’t given much thought to other changes, “we just need to have more planning in the community and set priorities.”
The 2022 supervisor race is Saunders’ first foray into a run for public office.
Saunders, who is now retired, joined the military and focused on engineering. He worked in construction most of his life, starting out with GL Stockham and Son and John Cressey Construction in his teens and 20s. He worked at Caterpillar and helped on his family’s farm.
He said the county needs more money for roads, education and mental health. Saunders also advocated for more economic development, noting that the city’s population hasn’t changed since he graduated from high school here in 1967.
