Editor’s Note: Ben Schneider of Bellevue, who has worked as a videographer, participated in several hunting shows, recently traveled to Canada for a hunting trip. He recorded his adventures with photos and a personal journal, which are being published here. Schneider is currently is a Project Manager for Bellevue Sand & Gravel Co. and a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Zero Day: Getting Back on Track
Most of my close friends know that I have fairly poor luck the past few years when it comes to deer hunting. Between not hunting the right stand, flat-out misses, failed recoveries, shoulder tears, wet powder, twisted peep sights (you get the idea). Thus, it was a surprise even to myself when choosing my next hunting trip post covid lockdowns that I ended up choosing a rifle Whitetail hunt over an Elk hunt.
Yet, this wasn't going to be any whitetail hunt I determined when making my final decision. This was going to be a chance to explore another country, an opportunity to pursue the world's biggest bodied whitetails with chocolate brown antlers, and the trip that will hopefully end what I feel has been a whitetail curse for me.
I'm in for a long day of travel and lows in the 30s await me upon my arrival in Saskatoon, but I will be ready and eager to make this a successful hunt in the coming days.
Day One: Way up North
After landing at 1130 p.m. in Saskatoon, I arrived at the hotel around midnight and promptly fell asleep around 2 a.m. after watching Halloween (since it's almost Halloween) and is tradition. I awoke the next day and met with our Cabelas host, Nick. We chatted for a while as I ate breakfast and hastily went to procure my car rental for the trek up North. After filling up my car, not once, but twice because apparently it takes $120 CAD to fill up a tank here, I was ready to hit the road for our 3 1/2 hour drive up North.
We met with Emily, one of the outfitter guides at the Inn and the group departed on our drive towards Meadow Lake. After a decent drive we ventured off the highway and about 4 miles into the forest to arrive at Safari Rivers and our lodging.
The place screams big whitetail. Between the giant sheds and skulls strewn across the yard and the mounts in the lodge, this is the place to be if a big Saskatchewan whitetail is to be harvested. Later, we quickly met with our guides and then broke to sight and verify our rifles. 3 rounds later I was confirmed and we broke for dinner.
During dinner, we broke down into groups of 3 with our guide. My guide would be Tyler, a local avid hunter who is well experienced. My plot of land I'll be hunting is called DeerLess...Yes, DeerLess. I hope the name isn't aptly called it for a reason, but Tyler swears there's a 6×5 with my name on it there. We'll find out in the morning if his words hold true as I end my night watching Game 4 of the World Series at the Lodge. Tomorrow it's time to hunt whitetails.
Day Two: Howl
We awoke for our 5am breakfast and ate hastily as some of the groups, mine included were to head out at 6am to drive the long distance to our hunting locations. After eating, I slipped into my Sitka Whitetail Fanatic bib and coat and felt instance warmth in the sub-20-degree weather. I grabbed my gear for the day and met up with Tyler, our guide and Greg and Andrew, a father-son duo from Pennsylvania that were also in our group. We piled into the truck with a trailered ATV and began the drive into the deep forest of northern Canada.
After 20 minutes, we made our first stop and downloaded the ATV. It was Andrew's hunting location as he got out of the truck and joined Tyler who would drive him in the ATV to his spot. I yelled to Andrew to remember that killers kill and he smiled and nodded to me without hesitation. The three of us, Greg, Andrew and I, had earlier made an agreement on a Buck for a Buck bet as to who would get the first buck and who would get the biggest buck. I had no doubt one of them would be the first, but who would be the biggest?
Second stop was Greg and I rode with as we dropped him off at his location. We drove another several kilometers deeper into the woods along firebreaks and arrived to my spot, "Deerless". Tyler got me situated and away he went leaving me alone to myself in the middle of the Canadian Northwoods. I eagerly setup my BOGpod for my rifle and the camera equipment as I waited for first light.
First light showed deer already on the feed pile. Several small bucks and a few does. Nothing worth shooting and not the target bucket I was after. I waited further and deer after deer continued to show, but they were all younger bucks or does. I began to hear rifle shots around 745am and another set around 940am. I would suppose that would be Andrew and Greg were my thoughts as I continued to wait it out for a big buck to show up at my spot. Yet, time kept ticking away and nothing big presented itself although deer were constantly coming in and out of my area. Finally, around noon I decided to settle in for a quick nap but was abruptly awoken from my sleep by a loud and close howl directly ahead. A wolf I had thought and I expected to see it come wandering by but it never did. Still, it reminded me that I was not the only predator in these woods...
The rest of the sit was met with does to end the afternoon and no big bucks. I radioed for Tyler to extract me from my location and he abruptly showed up several minutes later. He excitedly said that Andrew and Greg both got their target bucks that morning; a 164 5/8" and 155", biggest bucks by far for both of them in their lives. I checked them out in the shed back at the lodge, and they truly were massive deer and well-deserved harvests for the two of them. I tossed Andrew a dollar for getting the first Buck at his lodge and had them recount their hunting tales to me with much excitement.
It is just down to myself with Tyler now for tomorrow's hunt. We will be trying out a new spot where a giant 5-year-old, 10 pointer is known to be.
Day Three (Part One): Raven
We awoke for another 5am breakfast prepared by our lodge's chef, Craig. Three hunters had already tagged out and there were seven left to go to fill their tags so the dining table was a buzz with hopes and wants for how the day would go amongst the other hunters. Tyler, my guide, got with me and said that we would be leaving slightly earlier than planned in order to drop off another hunter on the way to our spot. I spent a few idle minutes preparing my bag for the day before slipping on my Sitka Whitetail Fanatic bib and coat, and headed out the door for my day's hunt to begin.
The morning's traverse to our hunting location did not go as planned. The ATV broke down on the way back from dropping off the first hunter and it was a hasty scramble to pass me off to another guide, Ashton, so that I could get to my spot before daylight cracked. Even with our last-minute scramble, it wasn't enough as I arrived at our blind just as shooting light was upon us. Still within minutes of Ashton departing, there were 8 does upon the feed pile even as I was still hurriedly setting up my rifle and camera equipment.
It didn't take much longer for the does to suddenly scatter as a big 2 1/2-year-old buck came in to eat. I spent several minutes glassing the buck over to ensure it wasn't a shooter. It truly is crazy how big the deer are here compared to even our Midwest bucks. The young buck disappeared finally and the does returned to the feed only to be on edge 30 minutes later as they stared off at something approaching from the left. The last doe finally scattered just as another buck entered the area and I could instantly tell this was a shooter.
I scrambled to grab my binoculars to try to identify this buck as my target deer or not. After looking him over I could tell he had the mass and spread to make it a great buck to harvest. The giant buck turned to look at me and I gasped at how wide and massive his frame was. His tines were short but the deer was a definite shooter in my book and would be my biggest deer to date. With the Iowa rut on, and the chance to fill my tag early for a flight home a day or two early I couldn't pass up this opportunity. I settled in on my rifle, got the buck in my crosshairs, flipped off the safety, and took a deep breath to calm the adrenaline pumping through my veins.
I squeezed the trigger and the shot went off as the buck ran to the left. Did I hit it I asked myself? Did I finally end this curse that had plagued me for several seasons? Unable to determine off of my own line of sight where I had hit the buck, I turned to my video camera to solidify if I had made a good shot.
After reviewing the film, I was left heartbroken. It was a poor shot as the bullet had entered just into the gut before the hind legs. Granted the deer was slightly quartered away but I was still a mile off from where my intended shot was to hit. Struggling with my own guilt over wounding a trophy buck, I attempted to radio a guide over and over for the past two hours as I waited it out but no one answered. I was on my own in the Canadian Northwoods to figure things out on my own.
Finally, after two hours had passed, I decided to go look for any sign of blood from the buck. Unfortunately, the signs were not good as all I found was a clump of white fur at the sight of the shot. There was no blood to be found after looking 60 yards around where the deer had run after the shot, and now I began to question if I had even hit the buck. Defeated and with no way to communicate to my guides, I returned to my ground blind and decided all I could do was wait until dusk. I reluctantly settled into a nap knowing my hunt was done until I knew what had happened to the buck. I awoke two hours later to the sound of a raven...
Day Three (Part Two): Spruce
There was no blood to be found after looking 60 yards around where the deer had run after the shot, and now I began to question if I had even hit the buck. Defeated and with no way to communicate to my guides, I returned to my ground blind and decided all I could do was wait until dusk. I reluctantly settled into a nap knowing my hunt was done until I knew what had happened to the buck.
I awoke two hours later to the sound of a raven, and began to sense a small glimmer of hope as the sound came from the direction my buck had run. I again tried to radio the guides, but there was no response so I determined it was up to me to find out if my deer was recoverable before the last two hours of daylight left the forest. My first thoughts were to walk in the direction of where I heard the raven earlier so I headed off to investigate the noise.
I arrived to the area where I ended my initial search of the buck, about 60 yards out from the shot, and began to walk deeper into the woods. 30 yards later a large black raven suddenly flew out from behind a fallen spruce tree. Curious, I ventured closer and walked around the downed tree. Low and behold I was elated to see that it was a dead deer, but not just any dead deer, it was the buck I had shot earlier! I let out a shout of victory and nearly broke down in tears as the heavy weight on my chest lifted and was replaced by a floating sense of joy. I was successful at my first Saskatchewan whitetail buck!
I took a hasty photo of the buck at the moment of recovery and quickly made my way back to the ground blind to grab my camera equipment. Several minutes later, I returned to the sight of the dead buck and began to fully take in the moment. The massive dark chocolate antlers were truly astounding and the width of its antlered frame was impressive to behold. The body on these Saskatchewan whitetails were bigger than any deer I've seen in the lower 48 and I couldn't tell where its neck ended and its body began. I filmed my recap of the hunt including all of the highs and lows of the emotional roller coaster I had experienced the past six hours. What I truly found amazing out of the whole recovery event is that the buck had gone not more than 100 yards from the point of impact, but without the help of the raven I likely would not have recovered this deer in a timely manner. There truly was no blood to follow as I retraced the deer's final steps.
Concluding the photos and recap, I finally heard static on my radio and frantically dug the radio out of my orange hunting vest to respond. My guide, Tyler, answered back and I replied that I had a deer down. He acknowledged and stated that him, Nick and Lance were on the way. I decided to drag my 230lbs deer 100 yards to the ATV trail as I waited for them to arrive. I waited another hour or so just soaking in the tall trees around me and the atmosphere of the cold Northern Canadian forest before I finally saw headlights pierce through the darkness around me. Congratulations were exchanged and then we loaded up the chocolate-antlered buck after snapping a few quick photos with Nick.
Back at camp, Greg and his son Andrew were the first of the other hunters to meet us in the shed and congratulated me on the successful harvest. I also reluctantly, but proudly gave Andrew his second dollar for having the biggest deer out of our group. Lance gutted the buck and we decided to hold off on anything else (minus a hoof) for pictures in daylight the following morning with Nick. We ended the evening recounting the tale of my long day of harvest to the other hunters at dinner and ended with a great view of the northern lights to cap off the day.
Thus, concludes the hunt for my first Saskatchewan whitetail buck, but the adventure in Canada continues on for several more days with a pursuit for grouse and to assist in the recovery of the remaining hunters' bucks. This is an adventure I will return to do again and I highly recommend those looking for an adventure in Canada to go look for your first set of chocolate antlers!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.