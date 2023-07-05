The Decker House Hotel in Maquoketa is expected to change hands at the end of the week.
Nathan Woodward, who bought the property with his brother Joshua Woodward in December 2020, said he intended to close the sale June 30 with a man from Wisconsin.
The brothers purchased the historic hotel, restaurant, and bar almost three years ago after the three-story establishment had closed.
“I feel we put in a lot of work updating (the Decker) and putting it in really great shape for the next owner,” Woodward said.
The 128. N. Main St. hotel was listed for sale last fall.
Woodward said the prospective owner intends to maintain the hotel operation.
Meanwhile Woodward said he and his partner, Rudd Rudluff, plan to build a new house at 307 W. Pleasant St. The century-old, two-story house they owned in Maquoketa’s Historic District burned to the ground in March 2022.
Woodward said he planned to split his time between Maquoketa and California, where he is originally from, to pursue filmmaking opportunities. He said he and Rudluff still “love it here.”
Woodward also is part of the Gianduia Co. LLC, which sold Squiers Manor bed and breakfast to Redeker Partners LLC earlier this year. Redeker Partners is owned by Maquoketa native and technology entrepreneur Robert Abbott.
Decker History
James Decker opened the hotel in 1875.
Six entities have owned the Decker in the past 32 years. Clayton Kuhlman operated the Decker House Inn for 13 years before selling it to Troy and RaeAnn Thede in 1991.
They sold it in 2010 to Lisa and Matt Millin of Platteville, Wisconsin.
Chris Quilty purchased the business from Dupaco Community Credit Union in 2013 and operated it for about two years.
The nonprofit Maquoketa Betterment Corp. purchased the property in 2015 to prevent it from being turned over to a salvage auction.
Larry Thede bought the Decker Hotel from the Maquoketa Betterment Corp in January 2018. His niece and her mother operated the historic hotel, restaurant and pub until the Woodwards bought it at the end of 2020.
Woodward and partner Rudd Rudluff moved to Maquoketa from California after buying Squiers Manor Bed and Breakfast in 2018. After Woodward purchased the property, the Decker House Hotel underwent renovations and remodeling efforts before components of the business reopened at different times in 2021.
