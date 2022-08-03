The cast

The cast of the Ohnward Fine Arts Center’s production of “Moana Jr.” invite the public to two performances this weekend in Maquoketa. The one-hour musical will be staged at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7.

See the line where the sky meets the sea?

It marks the adventure local youths embarked on this summer as they learned about acting and began rehearsing this weekend’s production of “Moana Jr.”