See the line where the sky meets the sea?
It marks the adventure local youths embarked on this summer as they learned about acting and began rehearsing this weekend’s production of “Moana Jr.”
Two public performances of “Moana Jr.” will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The shows run about one hour, and the audience can enjoy performances by the local Micro Dancers before the show.
The audience will enjoy this thrilling, heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on a journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.
“Moana Jr.” has been adapted for young performers. This musical includes favorite songs by Tony, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, including “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”
This show is directed by Ohnward Executive Director Richard Hall. Music is directed by Linda Polk, and chorography by Mandi Kuster, Ella Lemke and Tessa McCutcheon, with accompanist Jenna Junge.
Tickets for the public performances will cost $10 for adults and $7 for students. If purchased at the door on the day of the performances, tickets will cost $13 for adults and $10 for students
Buy tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 or in-person from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank main office, and Hartig Drug locations in Preston and Bellevue.
Tickets also are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Organizers offered special thanks to Maquoketa Community Services, The McDonough Foundation, the Maquoketa Optimist Club and the Wal-Mart Foundation for supporting the project.
‘Moana Jr.’ Cast
Moana - Etrivilae Moura
Maui - Laszlo Schmidt
Chief Ancestors (1-3) - Jaelyn Roth, Cate Otting, Ainsley Munson
Gramma Tala - Kaedynce Stevens
Chief Tui - Brady Hahn
Sina - Mia Ruley
Pua - Cohen Kirchhoff
Hei Hei - Lillian Miracle
Tamatoa - Axel Carlson
Left Claw - Chloe Leon
Right Claw - Caroline Otting
Te Fiti - JoAnna Ochoa
Te Kā – Serenity Heinrich
Shell Girls - Aubrey Bertles, Gwendolyn Hagen, Annabelle Hagen
Villagers/Ensemble - Kendall Addison, Amelie Brown, Alexzander Brown, Emma Coakley, Alayna Dirks, Meredith Dunne, Brenleigh Fleming, Averie Hoffman, Rylee Klein, Wrenna Kluever, Erin Leon, Madilyn Loomis, Piper Munson, Asher Notz, Kye Notz, LillyAnna Ochoa, Jozie Rubel, Paisley Westercamp, Grace Zeimet
Fishermen 1, 2 & 3 - Garrett Reicks, Samuel Hess, Micah Hess
Farmers 1, 2 & 3 - Daniel Hagen, Bryce Rushford, Bradyn Notz
Monsters - Iris Small, Avery Schnoor, Kyrsten Perez
Gate Monster - Aiden Claus
Shiny Ensemble (Crab) - Abigail Moubry, Aspen Rushford, Aubrey Bertles, Kyra Nelson, Jersey Wheeler, Nora Ehlinger
