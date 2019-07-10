Motorists in Jackson County have been driving fairly safely and following legal driving practices, according to two recent vehicle safety checks.
Jackson County law enforcement, in conjunction with Iowa Partnerships for Success Grant and the Jackson County Prevention Coalition, conducted the stops on Highway 64 and the Bellevue-Cascade Road.
Officers checked 46 vehicles driving eastbound in the 28000 block of the Bellevue Cascade Road between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 21. Of those 46 vehicles:
4 had no proof of insurance
1 violated equipment guidelines
1 person was driving under suspension
1 passenger was cited for having an open container of alcohol
2 had no valid registration
Officers checked 60 vehicles in the same two-hour period June 28 as they were driving in the eastbound lane in the 15000 block of Highway 64. Of those 60 vehicles:
1 had an obstructed view
1 person was driving under suspension
1 had no valid registration
6 violated equipment guidelines
6 had no proof of insurance
1 had no driver’s license
Law enforcement also is ensuring no one is in possession of controlled substances or drug paraphernalia, is eluding officers or speeding, is illegally passing other vehicles, failing to stop or yield the right-of-way, or is driving on the wrong side of the road.
Participating law enforcement officers included the Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Bellevue, Maquoketa, and Sabula police departments.
The next traffic-safety check is scheduled for Aug. 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 pm. On the 60000 block of Highway 64.
The Iowa Partnerships for Success Grant is funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Substance Abuse Prevention and is administered by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to help reduce underage and underage binge drinking. ASAC received the grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.