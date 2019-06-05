Jackson County Law Enforcement agencies will be pulling over vehicles and conducting ‘safety checks’ during a special traffic enforcement effort on the evening of Friday, June 21.
A safety check point will be located west of Bellevue on the Bellevue-Cascade Road in the 29000 block.
The safety check coincides with the Jackson County Pro Rodeo at the Bellevue Horsemen’s Club, also located on the Bellevue-Casade Road, where hundreds of rodeo fans will be in attendence.
Officials say small town celebrations or events that garner a large audience can increase the likelihood of drunk drivers.
Drivers should be watching for the traffic control signs and follow the directions of the officers at the safety check.
“Our officers are always committed to everyone’s safety, but we’re especially thankful for this special enforcement effort to protect Jackson County residents,” said Iowa Partnerships for Success Coordinator Tamara Schnepel.
A town hall meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Bellevue City Council Chambers for anyone who would like to learn more about safety checks, the Iowa Partnerships for Success Grant or the Jackson County Prevention Coalition.
Law Enforcement participants in the event include the Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Maquoketa Police Department, Bellevue Police Department, Preston Police Department and Sabula Police Department.
The Iowa Partnerships for Success Grant funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Substance Abuse Prevention and is administered by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to help reduce underage and underage binge drinking.
The Area Substance Abuse Coalition (ASAC) was awarded the grant last year, which is providing the organization $86,400 each year for the next five years.
For more information on underage drinking, visit http://www.whatdoyouthrowaway.org or call Tamara Schnepel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.