Aden Howard

Aden Howard of Sabula, IA recently participated in the National Electric Cooperative Youth Tour of Washington, D.C., sponsored by Eastern Iowa Light & Power Cooperative. He spent June 18-23 in Washington, D.C., with 37 other student leaders from Iowa.

Each year in June, this weeklong leadership development program provides high school students opportunities to learn about government, the electric cooperative business model and today’s pressing issues in the energy industry. Students met their elected representatives in the U.S. House and Senate, toured historic sites and ran their very own Snack Cooperative.