Aden Howard of Sabula, IA recently participated in the National Electric Cooperative Youth Tour of Washington, D.C., sponsored by Eastern Iowa Light & Power Cooperative. He spent June 18-23 in Washington, D.C., with 37 other student leaders from Iowa.
Each year in June, this weeklong leadership development program provides high school students opportunities to learn about government, the electric cooperative business model and today’s pressing issues in the energy industry. Students met their elected representatives in the U.S. House and Senate, toured historic sites and ran their very own Snack Cooperative.
The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour has been a joint effort of local owned electric cooperatives, such as Eastern Iowa Light & Power Cooperative, their statewide trade associations, and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) for 65 years.
Howard said he had the experience of a lifetime. “The Youth Tour was so amazing,” Howard said. “It was really cool to meet my senators and representative and learn about politics up-close. Plus, I made friends and experienced history first-hand. It really made me think about what it means to be an American and shows that people my age do care about this country.”
In addition to taking in the sights of the nation’s capital, all the state groups convened for the Rural Electric Youth Day, sponsored by NRECA, to learn from public figures and other inspirational speakers. This year’s Youth Day agenda included Mike Schlappi, a four-time Paralympic Medalist and two-time world Wheelchair Basketball champion. Schlappi shares his inspiring message for every American, young or old: “Just because you can’t stand up, doesn’t mean you can’t stand out.”
Since 1958, Iowa’s electric cooperatives have sponsored high school students on Youth Tour for visits to their U.S. congressional delegations, energy and grassroots government education sessions, and sightseeing in Washington.
Search for “Iowa Youth Tour” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to see the group’s recent adventures from 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.