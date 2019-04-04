A plain, typed sign on the door of Sabula city hall reads “Volunteers Needed.” Sandbagging started April 1, and levee patrols are expected to set out soon and continue around-the-clock until the river goes down.
Ski Bellevue and Easton Valley students helped sandbag early this week, along with residents. If needed, the sandbags could be used to reinforce the levees that surround “Iowa’s only island city.”
Levee patrols are typically eight-hour shifts, and patrols may be needed well beyond the weekend. Those wishing to volunteer can call the fire station at 687-2432 or city hall, 687-2420.
Another sign, on pink paper, reminds Sabula residents to disconnect sump pumps from the sanitary sewer system. The system can’t handle all the water.
On Wednesday, a group of Easton Valley high schoolers were sandbagging a small building completely surrounded by the Mississippi, off River Street. “We’re trying to keep it from floating away,” said Hudson Felkey. “That’s my grandma’s house,” he added, gesturing across the street to the Faith and Dennis Hoyer home.
Sump pumps ran into the street from a few homes around town, and Lake Street is partially closed due to soft roads. The river is expected to continue rising and crest late Saturday.
By that time, residents will be patrolling the levees around town around-the-clock, watching for dirty seepage or other potential weaknesses.
Crest of the wave
At Bellevue Lock and Dam 12, the Mississippi is expected to be 20.2 feet by Friday. Friday’s forecast would make this the fifth-highest flood ever recorded at Bellevue, and the river isn’t supposed to crest for another day, though it’s only expected to get a smidge higher in that time
The highest recent flood at Bellevue was in 2011, when the river crested at 20.58, the fourth-highest ever recorded. The highest crest was in 1965, when the river hit 23.51 feet, followed by 2001 and 1993. It’s unlikely that this year will hit the top three marks.
Downstream at Fulton, the river is expected to kiss up close to the 21-foot mark early Sunday, which would make this the eighth-highest recorded crest on the Mississippi. In the past 10 years, only 2011 reached above 21 feet.
The highest crest ever recorded at Fulton was 24.75, in 1965, followed by 2001 and 1993 crests.
More big water
The river is almost 10 feet above “normal,” though “normal” may be changing. A March report by senior National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Frederick found that precipitation and flooding has increased significantly throughout the Mississippi watershed in the last several decades. Downstream at Cairo, Ill., “major” floods (like the crest expected here this weekend) have doubled in likelihood, from every six years to every three years.
Frederick found that heavy rainfalls in the Upper Midwest have increased by 37 percent. High water, historic floods and big rains triggering flash flooding on tributaries have all increased.
March 2018 to February 2019 were the wettest 12 months on record in the Upper Midwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.