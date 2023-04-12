About three-quarters of property owners along a portion of 308th Street north of Bellevue are willing to pay half the bill to have their street paved.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors might let them, and if so, set a new precedent for the county, according to Supervisor Mike Steines.
Terry Beek of rural Bellevue and a handful of others who live on or along 308th Street presented to the supervisors a petition asking them to pave about a quarter-mile stretch of the road from Highway 52 until it reaches a culvert that crosses Spruce Creek. Those who signed the petition said they were willing to pay half the paving cost, Beek said.
Beek said 21 people live full-time along 308th Street. He said about a handful of residents in the proposed area either did not want to sign the petition or could not be reached.
In previous supervisors meetings, some residents voiced concerns about the dust kicked up by the gravel road as well as the seemingly constant maintenance needed on that stretch of roadway.
Jackson County Engineer Todd Kinney, who was present at last week’s supervisors meeting when the petition was presented, had previously estimated the paving to cost about $215,000 for a macadam surface. Macadam is evenly sized, broken stone layered and compacted for surfacing and typically bound with a sealant.
Depending on the thickness of the layers of rock the county would add to it, the project may have to be contracted out instead of being done by the county, Kinney said.
Beek and about three-quarters of the residents offered to pay half the cost of the paving project. The supervisors can negotiate that percentage with the residents if they consider paving the portion of 308th Street.
Kinney said the minimum amount allowed per such an agreement is 50%.
“There’s room to negotiate,” he said. Kinney advised the supervisors to make a thoughtful decision about the percentage because any future petitioners likely would expect the same treatment.
For the project to take place with residents paying a portion of paving, the county would have to designate an assessment district, Kinney explained. The county must hold a public hearing on that proposed assessment district before it could take effect.
If the supervisors approve formation of the assessment district, the properties in that district then would be required to pay the additional money for the paving project.
Kinney would complete a report detailing how the participating property owners there would be assessed. Those in the assessed district would have 10 years to pay off the additional debt. The increased cost to them could be about $500 a year, according to Kinney’s preliminary estimates.
The supervisors temporarily tabled further action on the petition and assessment district to obtain more information.
Kinney said his crew likely would not get to the project this year anyway because they are working to crown at least 100 miles of county gravel roads this year (rebuild so water flows away from the center of the road and off).
