Casey A. Brassfield, 37, of rural Bellevue, pleaded guilty last week in the District Court for Dubuque County to ‘interference with official acts inflicting serious injury, assault on persons in certain occupations-intent of injury and operating while under the influence.’ He has agreed to a plea deal, which if accepted, would mean a charge of eluding with injury would be dismissed, as would multiple traffic violations.
The plea deal calls for a five-year sentence to be suspended and credit for time already served. Brassfield would be fined $1,250 plus a surcharge, as well as other court costs.
According to a report from the Bellevue Police Department press release last spring, police were called to Brassfield’s residence at about 5:45 a.m. May 19 for a man “claiming to have been poisoned.” Police found an “extremely agitated” and hallucinating Brassfield in a vehicle, and he eventually sped away southbound, into Bellevue and then onto Iowa 62. He avoided two sets of stop sticks, meant to puncture tires, and eventually stopped near the intersection of U.S. 61 and Jackson County E17, near Andrew, according to police reports.
The report stated that he was taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center for a medical evaluation, and while there he head-butted paramedic Nin Flagel, and then elbowed then Bellevue Police Chief Lynn Schwager, breaking at least one rib. Brassfield’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 26.
