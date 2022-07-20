One good way to see more of the unique features of Iowa is to get off the interstates and main highways and instead travel the old county roads and scenic byways.
Tyler Sullivan, an Iowa City native, is taking that a step further. He is running at least one mile in every Iowa town in all 99 counties in an effort to discover what he calls the “hidden gems” of each community.
This past week, Sullivan was in Bellevue, St. Donatus, Miles and La Motte in Jackson County, scratching a few more towns (as well as his 94th Iowa county) off his list.
While in eastern Jackson County, he climbed up Calvary Hill past the Stations of the Cross to the Pieta Chapel above while he was in St Donatus, and he took his one-mile run at Bellevue State Park on Wednesday as well.
“I am so impressed with this area, it is amazing,” said Sullivan, who said he is nearing 955 of the 1067 towns he plans to visit. He is is also running in unincorporated towns.
“If it’s on the road map, I count it because those towns are home to people who live in Iowa,” he said.
Sullivan drives to the counties he is going to visit, parks his car and runs through the streets of the community while looking for inspiration for the poems he is writing about each county. The poems will be compiled into a book, which he hopes will be published sometime this fall or summer.
“The book will be split up in 9 different sections of Iowa, and there will be a poem for each county, as well as photos and a brief description of my journey,” said Sullivan. “Every community has something unique to offer.”
His journey can be followed on his Facebook page, Iowa Scenic Views by Foot.
Sullivan explained his quest began in 2015 when he would visit his girlfriend in Mason City.
“I would make my way there every Friday after work, and I would drive through counties I’d never heard of before, like Chickasaw and Bremer, and I thought there has to be something special in these counties,” he said.
He asked his girlfriend if she’d ever thought about going to any of these counties to find something special to do.
“So every time I went north, I’d pick a county, and every time she came south, she’d pick a county,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said one of his more memorable trips was in Louisa County, where the couple visited the swinging bridge, called the Lovers Leap Bridge, in Columbus Junction.
“After she moved to Des Moines, we went our separate ways, but I kept thinking there has to be more in places like Louisa County,” Sullivan said.
Then in 2018 a friend asked if he ever thought about running in the towns he visited. Sullivan was a runner in high school and still runs for recreation..
So that’s how Sullivan has been spending his weekends over the past half decade, choosing a county to visit and running at least a mile in each of that county’s towns.
Along with visiting historic houses and museums and getting to know people on his journeys, he likes to patronize the diners he comes across.
“You don’t have to go to a fancy restaurant. Go to a small town diner for a cheeseburger and a milk shake,” he said. “That’s what I do sometimes and then leave a big tip.”
As far as his favorite area of the state, Sullivan likes the western part the best, for a very specific reason.
“I love the Loess Hills,” he said. “I hiked some of it last year. It’s an extremely unique area.”
His favorite “hidden gem” towns are also in western Iowa. The castles in Ida Grove are one of his two top favorites.
“Now that I’ve visited some river towns on the Mississippi River, my list of favorites might be changing a bit,” he concluded.
Sullivan went to college for recreation sports business not writing. He works full time at the University of Iowa Since he works at the university from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., it gives him time on Fridays and weekdays to travel as well.
Sullivan has self-published two books of poetry, one dedicated to his grandparents and another dedicated to his high school running coach.
He said his new book of poetry about running in the Iowa towns will be like a big puzzle piece.
He said some of the poems he writes are not about physical features of a town but more of a feeling.
“It is cool to see how they all slowly come together, and that all these towns form a state,” he said. “I want to get more people involved in the purpose of my run, so they can see what’s out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.