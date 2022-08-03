Jessica Ruggeberg of Bellevue, IA and Eli Childs of Moline, IL were married on June 11, 2022 at Best Western in Dubuque, IA.
Jessica is the daughter of John and Jill Ruggeberg of Bellevue, IA. She is a 1999 graduate of Bellevue High School. She graduated from NICC in 2004 with an Associate’s degree in Accounting. She is currently employed by Capturis as a Disconnect Account Manager.
Eli is the son of Max Leibengood of Moline, IL. He is a 2007 graduate of Moline High School. Eli served in the United States Airforce from 2008-2012. He is currently employed by Werner Enterprises as a Transportation Logistics Manager.
The wedding was officiated by Richard Lalk, Ordained Minister. The bride was given in marriage by Jessica’s father, John Ruggeberg. The Maid of Honor was Melissa Steines, Dubuque, IA. Bridesmaids were Nicole Moriston, Dubuque, IA, Olivia Ruggeberg, Bellevue, IA, Courtney Glaser, Dubuque, IA and Kelsey Ruggeberg, Clinton, IA.
Flower girls were Ella Even, Bellevue, IA. Kora Specht, Moline, IL served as miniature bride. Ring Bearer was Cooper Harris of Texarkana, AR. Dan Brosnon of Press Play Entertainment provided music for the ceremony.
Best Man was James Harris of Texarkana, AR. Groomsmen were Steve Dunlop, Illinois, Anthony Schooley, Rock Island, IL, Michael Rabalais, Louisiana and David Specht, Moline, IL.
Ushers were Travis Ruggeberg, Clinton, IA and Eric Ruggeberg, Bellevue, IA.
The reception was held at the Best Western in Dubuque, IA and music was provided by Dan Brosnan, Press Play Entertainment.
The bride and groom spent July 12, 2022-July 19, 2022 in Daytona, FL and currently reside in Bellevue, IA.
Two seats were saved up front for the bride’s daughter, Hannah and her son Kash, with pictures on the chairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.