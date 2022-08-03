Ruggeberg-Childs

Jessica Ruggeberg and Eli Childs

Jessica Ruggeberg of Bellevue, IA and Eli Childs of Moline, IL were married on June 11, 2022 at Best Western in Dubuque, IA.  

Jessica is the daughter of John and Jill Ruggeberg of Bellevue, IA.  She is a 1999 graduate of Bellevue High School.  She graduated from NICC in 2004 with an Associate’s degree in Accounting.  She is currently employed by Capturis as a Disconnect Account Manager.