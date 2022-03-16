Ruggeberg-Childs

 Jessica Ruggeberg and Eli Childs

Mr and Mrs John and Jill Ruggeberg of Bellevue, IA announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Ruggeberg to Eli Childs, son of Max Leibengood of Moline, IL.

A wedding is planned for June 11, 2022 at Best Western in Dubuque, IA.  The wedding is invitation only.

The bride-elect is a 1999 graduate of Bellevue High School and attended NICC in Peosta, graduating in 2004 with an Accounting Clerk Degree.  She is employed as a Disconnect Specialist for Capturis.

Her fiancé is a 2007 graduate of Moline High School and served in the Air Force from Sept. 2007-Oct. 2012.  He is employed as a Transportation Manager for Werner Enterprise. 