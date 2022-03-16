Mr and Mrs John and Jill Ruggeberg of Bellevue, IA announce the engagement of their daughter, Jessica Ruggeberg to Eli Childs, son of Max Leibengood of Moline, IL.
A wedding is planned for June 11, 2022 at Best Western in Dubuque, IA. The wedding is invitation only.
The bride-elect is a 1999 graduate of Bellevue High School and attended NICC in Peosta, graduating in 2004 with an Accounting Clerk Degree. She is employed as a Disconnect Specialist for Capturis.
Her fiancé is a 2007 graduate of Moline High School and served in the Air Force from Sept. 2007-Oct. 2012. He is employed as a Transportation Manager for Werner Enterprise.
