The City of Bellevue and the Rural Transit Authority (RTA) will resume RTA services starting Monday, July 13.
Due to COVID-19, some new rules are in place for both the safety of drivers and riders.
• Masks: the Driver and passenger must both wear a face mask.
• Sanitizing: the driver will sanitize the RTA vehicle before and after a rider enters and exits the van.
• Scheduling Times: rides will be scheduled 30 minutes apart due to the extra sanitizing/cleaning; the bus will continue to run from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm.
• Scheduling an Appointment: call the Senior Center (563-872-4666) or City Hall (563-872-4456); please call one day in advance.
• RTA Vehicle: we will be using a black RTA van that has a 6” step.
• Cost: rides will remain at the suggested $1.
During these trying times, please remember to be patient with us as we have a lot of learning to do, but we want riders and drivers to feel and be safe.
