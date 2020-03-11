The Regional Transit Authority (RTA) wants to make rides less expensive and attract more riders in some areas of Jackson County.
In fact, the multi-county agency is actually using Bellevue’s successful RTA system as the model for other locations, as it is only $1 per ride here.
Elsewhere, like in Maquoketa for example, rides can cost three times as much, and that’s just one way. In the rural areas, the cost is even more substantial.
For some people, rural rides on a Regional Transit Authority are just too expensive, say officials. Current costs are $3 per ride within Maquoketa and $6.75 elsewhere in the county. If one wants to get a ride from Spragueville to Preston or Bellevue to get groceries, would cost $13.50.
But that may be changing.
RTA is proposing a less expensive solution: $1 a ride in Maquoketa (just like Bellevue) and $2 a ride elsewhere in the county. If you live outside town, the decrease would cut the cost of that grocery trip to $4.
Doing so, however, will require buy-in from the counties as well as the agreement of the RTA board, which is scheduled to meet in March.
Chandra Ravada is the director of transportation, planning and transit services for East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA). Ravada is best known to county officials as the guy who talks about federal requirements for road and bridge projects. He’s now working on regional transit as well.
Recently, Ravada introduced Jackson County supervisors to a proposal for improving RTA services. He plans to ask the county for $5,000 in this budget year to subsidize less expensive rides.
The RTA will ask Delaware County for $5,000 as well. Dubuque County indicated it’s willing to invest $20,000 in the project, Ravada said.
Jackson County supervisors made no commitments as of yet, but suggested they’d look at how it could be funded. “I think it’s a great idea to stimulate additional ridership,” said Supervisor Jack Willey.
Bellevue’s model
Bellevue uses a van owned by RTA, but the city pays for gas and regular vehicle maintenance. The van dispatches from the community center by calling (563) 872-4666 and uses volunteer drivers to keep costs low.
Rides cost $1 round-trip in Bellevue, including up to two stops.
Elsewhere in Jackson County, RTA would love to get volunteers in the driver’s seat, Ravada said. Delaware County also has volunteer drivers.
Bellevue has a robust service that serves an estimated 100 riders a month, estimates dispatcher Karen Osar. Usage varies by day of the week, but many drivers give eight, 10, or 12 rides a day.
It’s also a long-standing service that generations have grown accustomed to using. John Bohy started the service in the late 1990s, said Osar, who is also the senior meal site coordinator.
With the affordable carrot of $1 rides, RTA hopes other people get in the habit of using needed transportation services in rural Delaware, Jackson and Dubuque counties.
Helping new riders
Two years ago, managed care for Medicaid recipients quit giving separate funding for transportation, encouraging service providers — agencies such as Imagine the Possibilities or Sunnycrest in Dubuque, for example — to do their own transporting rather than using a service like RTA. This disrupted RTA funding significantly, officials said.
Now, the transit authority sees a transportation need for people using a single program, such as a daycare or a summer camp. However, the agency doesn’t want to run afoul of Iowa Department of Transportation regulations. After all, they’re not a busing system.
The key, Ravada said, is that parents need to be the ones scheduling rides, not daycares, businesses or agencies.
Ravada said he hopes the less expensive, improved service is up and running by summer, in part to accommodate school kids out for summer break. For example, a parent could schedule a pick-up for their child at 3 p.m. every Thursday during the summer to be taken to a library reading program or the pool.
He also hopes RTA can quit shuffling riders from one agency to another if they qualify for vouchers, allowing riders to simply check their eligibility for vouchers when they call RTA.
Filling a need
Some urban transportation systems have started offering less expensive or free rides, but the cost of providing rides in rural areas and small communities is higher, even as rural residents are more isolated from grocery stores, doctors’ offices, and other necessary destinations.
The new rates will require marketing to get the word out, both to the general public and specific groups such as those using daycares and senior centers, Ravada said.
Ravada reminded residents that RTA can’t pick people up last-minute. “We’re not a taxi service,” he said, noting that advance planning is necessary.
Ravada hopes the proposal will remove barriers to a needed service. It’s also a test run to see if people will actually use RTA if it’s less expensive and easier to use. “If you’re not using it, it proves to us that you don’t need the service,” he said.
RTA can’t increase ridership and fill transportation needs if it doesn’t make changes, however. “We can’t do the status quo and expect miracles to happen,” Ravada said.
Officials also want to clear up some misconceptions: anybody can get a ride from RTA. It’s not just for seniors or people with disabilities, officials said.
Not everyone knows the service is available for anyone, much less how to use it. For a ride, call (800) 839-5005 or go to www.RTA8.org/Services/Tripmaker.cfm, at least 24 hours in advance.
