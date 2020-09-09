The Region 8 Regional Transit Authority has been awarded $120,000 in Federal funding to modernize demand-response transportation services in Delaware, Dubuque, and Jackson counties.
The FTA grant is one of only 25 awarded nationally, and will enable RTA to implement its Regional Coordination Program. Improvements include an app with real-time transit information, a scheduling website and an online platform for agencies to coordinate shared trips and reduce duplication of services.
Based on feedback from its Transit Action Group, the RTA’s ultimate goal for the Regional Coordination Program is to: Improve coordination among its agency partners when scheduling trips for their clients, thus reducing wait times; Show (potentially improve) availability of RTA services to all riders to aid in trip and appointment scheduling; And provide better communication in real time with riders and caregivers. All technology improvements will result in an improved rider experience, helping RTA to retain current riders and attract new riders. The Coordination Program will enable RTA to streamline its services, allowing RTA to operate more efficiently and be more cost-effective.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.