The Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson County RTA and the Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week announce a partnership that will offer the citizens of Jackson County reduced rates for transportation.
Effective immediately, Jackson County residents who do not qualify for other funding, will pay the following reduced RTA rates (subsidized by the County) during regular hours of operation:
$1 one-way inside Maquoketa city limits
$2 one-way outside of Maquoketa city limits within Jackson County
Age 15 and under: FREE
All initial requests for transportation utilizing the County subsidization must be completed by registering through RTA’s on-line Trip Maker: https://rta8.org/services/tripmaker.cfm (under SCHEDULE A RIDE tab).
Existing funding takes precedence (Medicaid, NEIAAA Lifelong Links Ticket etc.). Riders must provide a 24-hour notice for cancellations.
All RTA services are open to the general public. All trip requests are subject to RTA's availability.
Reduced rates will apply until County funding has been exhausted. Regular rates will go back into effect at that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.