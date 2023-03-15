A Roy Orbison tribute show featuring David K will take the stage at the Ohnward Fine Arts center Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. The center is located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The show is expected to run about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available at the show.
David K sings Orbison’s multi-octave range, plays guitar and piano, and his band rocks – with real strings. Enjoy a heartfelt tour of musical memories put to videos.
The show will feature not only Orbison’s bebop, rockabilly and dramatic ballad hits from the ’50s and ’60s, but also hits recorded by others, such as “Blue Bayou” that Ronstadt recorded, “Pretty Woman” from the movie of the same name, and “In Dreams” from the film Blue Velvet. The show continues all the way up to the Traveling Wilburys of the ’80s.
Throughout, David K shares historic tidbits of Roy Orbison's tragic but also legendary career.
Attendees also will hear tunes such as “Crying,” “You Got It,” “Only the Lonely,” “I Drove All Night,” “Running Scared,” “Blue Angel,” and many more.
Adult tickets to the Feb. 18 show cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Buy tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by calling (563) 652-9815. Tickets are available at Osterhaus Pharmacy, at either branch of Maquoketa State Bank, and Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue.
Tickets also are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.