David K

A Roy Orbison tribute show featuring David K will take the stage at the Ohnward Fine Arts center Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. The center is located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.

The show is expected to run about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available at the show.