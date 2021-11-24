The Rotary Club of Bellevue is hosting a community-wide blood drive on Tuesday, November 30 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 305 Market Street in Bellevue. Those wishing to donate should eat a healthy meal and drink an extra 16-ounce glass of water or other fluids before donating. For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 66%
- Feels Like: 33°
- Heat Index: 41°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 33°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:03:30 AM
- Sunset: 04:32:59 PM
- Dew Point: 30°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Overcast. High 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Overcast. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
