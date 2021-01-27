The Rotary Club of Bellevue is hosting a community-wide blood drive on Tuesday, February 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 305 Market Street in Bellevue. Those wishing to donate should eat a healthy meal and drink an extra 16-ounce glass of water or other fluids before donating.
All donations are tested for Covid-19 antibodies. Plasma from anti-body positive donations may help current coronavirus patients in need.
For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
