The Bellevue Rotary Club is once again sponsoring a Halloween Parade in 2021, which will take place at Cole Park on Sunday, Oct. 31 beginning at 3 p.m.

Participants will receive a judging number and walk around the bases of the ball diamond for judging, while parents and friends watch from the grandstands. Winners will receive a prize, and all will receive a bag of candy, compliments of Bellevue Rotary.

Traditional Halloween Trick or Treating will take place in Bellevue following the parade from 4 to 6 p.m on Sunday. October 31. Those who are giving out candy should turn on their porch light.  

The first Bellevue Rotary Halloween parade actually took place back in 1952, a year after the Rotary Club was officially chartered here in early 1951. While locations and rules have changed during that time, this year will mark seven decades of the event.