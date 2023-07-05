The Rotary Club of Bellevue is hosting a community-wide blood drive on Tuesday, July 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 305 Market Street in Bellevue. For a limited time, those donating blood (from July 1-16) will receive a $15 gift card to the merchant of their choice, as well as an American Red Cross Dry Bag while supplies last. For an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.