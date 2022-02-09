Rosie and the Rivets lead a retro trip through rock ’n’ roll this Saturday.
The group will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt Street, Maquoketa.
The show runs about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available.
Rosie and the Rivets perform an electrifying, female-fronted retrospective tribute to the first 10 years of rock ’n’ roll, 1954-64. However, the show also is punctuated with girl group tunes, rockabilly, R&B, surf, and the British invasion.
Members of the Rivets have extensive experience in the genres, having performed with The Million Dollar Quartet, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, and The Fab Four: Beatles Tribute.
According to their website, “Rosie & The Rivets are a high energy stage show that's fresh and fun for all ages. Audiences have a hard time staying in their seats and concerts often turn into dance parties.”
Group members are sticklers for details, researching their stage production; period correct wardrobe, hair and makeup; vintage guitars, drums and even microphones.
The band’s covers include such artists as Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Nancy Sinatra, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Amy Winehouse, The Beatles, Little Richard, Roy Orbison, Dusty Springfield, The Stray Cats, Ricky Nelson, Wanda Jackson, Jerry Lee Lewis, Brenda Lee, The Ventures, Dion & The Belmonts, Carl Perkins, and more.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Tickets can be purchased at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center or by calling (563) 652-9815 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are for sale at Osterhaus Pharmacy, the Maquoketa State Bank main office, and Hartig Drug in Preston and Bellevue.
Tickets also are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
