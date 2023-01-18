Absorb the timeless sound of John Denver’s music during Layne Yost’s “Tribute to the Music of John Denver” in Maquoketa.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa. The show runs about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available
Layne Yost's performance is considered a faithful tribute that pays homage to John Denver and his music. Yost, Carol McDowall, and Jon Shimoda capture the simple soul of Denver's music through guitar, fiddle, and upright bass arrangements. Woven within the music are stories that give insight into Denver's life and legacy.
Yost is from Bloomer, Wisconsin, and started playing guitar at age 14. He played folk and acoustic venues in the Chicago, Illinois, area, earning his way through college. Yost saw two John Denver shows during his college years in the early ‘70s, each a different concert presentation, each excellent.
The most compelling aspect of both shows was the sense of closeness, the connection between John Denver on stage and every member of the crowd, Yost recalled. It was like being back around that campfire of years before, sharing songs with good friends.
“That’s the type of show I want and need to play: intimate, close, connected,” Yost said.
Playing upright bass, Shimoda grew up around Detroit, Michigan. Since high school, he has played in a number of different musical groups in Chicago and recently in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Shimoda’s bass is a complement to Yost’s vocals and guitar.
McDowall, from rural Spooner, performs on fiddle and vocal harmony. McDowall comes with a background in fiddle tunes, jazz, contra and square dance, and traditional old-time fiddle. She also is first violin with the Red Cedar Symphony Orchestra and is a fiddler with the Second Wind String Band. McDowall has sung in choruses, a jazz vocal quintet, quartet, and in female trios.
Hear the songs of John Denver, including “Leaving on a Jet Plane,” “Take Me Hone Country Roads,” “Sunshine on my Shoulders,” “Annie’s Song” and many more.
Adult discount tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door Jan. 21. Student discount tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Buy tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center by calling (563) 652-9815 or stopping by Hartig Drug in Bellevue.
