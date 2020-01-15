The Ohnward Fine Arts Center presents “Rockin’ in the U.S.A.: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the center, located at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The show runs about two hours. Beer, wine and concessions will be available.
Dawn Turlington has been entertaining audiences for more than 20 years. Her tribute to Linda Ronstadt has been described as “spot on” because she not only looks like Ronstadt but has a dynamic and versatile voice. She hits all Ronstadt’s genres from country, big band, and folk, to rock ‘n’ roll.
Turlington hails from the Midwest. She can sing right to the heart and soul of her audience and is patriotic, often closing her show with “I’m So Glad I’m Living in the U.S.A.” while recognizing the veterans in the audience.
Turlington has performed in thousands of venues but her love of the ‘70s classics have inspired her to keep them alive for everyone including introducing them to very young listeners.
Hear such classic songs as “Blue Bayou,” “You’re No Good,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “Heat Wave,” “Poor, Poor Pitiful Me,” and many more.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance or $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance or $15 at the door.
Buy tickets at Ohnward Fine Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling (563)652-9815. Get your tickets at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank main office, Hartig Drugs in Preston, and the Bellevue Pharmacy in Bellevue. Buy tickets online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
