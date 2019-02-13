Brandon Michael Steines, 18, of Bellevue was driving on Highway 52 about 6 miles south of Bellevue at 1:20 p.m. Feb. 7. His vehicle dropped off the road, struck the ditch, and rolled end over end once before coming to rest on its wheels, according to the accident report.
Steines was cited for failure to maintain control.
Damage to the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Steines and registered to Bradley Orville Steines of Bellevue, was estimated at $12,000.
The Bellevue Police Department assisted at the scene.
