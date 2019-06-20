Roll Over

Bellevue Police, as well as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Bellevue Fire Department and Bellevue EMS responded to a rollover one and a half miles out on Sieverding Ridge Road this past Tuesday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a 2002 GMC Envoy, driven by Ethan Klemme of Bellevue had been rolled and came to rest upside-down in the yard of Dave Kunzweiller. No injuries were reported and no charges were immediately filed. Mueller’s Towing of Bellevue took care of the clean up. (Herald-Leader photo by David Namanny)