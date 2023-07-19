rollover

A tractor-trailer hauling scrap metal from TT Iron and Metals, Inc. of East Dubuque overturned near the sharp corner on top of the big hill north of Bellevue on Highway 52 Monday morning at about 8:15 a.m. Officials on the scene said no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Bellevue Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol responded.