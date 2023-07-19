A tractor-trailer hauling scrap metal from TT Iron and Metals, Inc. of East Dubuque overturned near the sharp corner on top of the big hill north of Bellevue on Highway 52 Monday morning at about 8:15 a.m. Officials on the scene said no one was injured and no other vehicles were involved. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Bellevue Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol responded.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 98%
- Feels Like: 69°
- Heat Index: 69°
- Wind: 6 mph
- Wind Chill: 69°
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:42:38 AM
- Sunset: 08:33:08 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Sunny. High 83F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 83F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WNW @ 6 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 9 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 11 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 9 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 13 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 13 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
